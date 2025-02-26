The Democrat-controlled Colorado House passed a bill Tuesday mandating that ammunition in stores be stored behind the counter “like cold medicine.”

The bill, HB25-1133, also places the minimum age for rifle and shotgun ammunition purchases at 21.

Colorado House Democrats celebrated the passage of HB25-1133, noting that it will “require ammunition to be stored behind the counter like nicotine, cold medicine, and other commonly misused or harmful products.”

Colorado House Majority Leader Monica Duran (D) commented on the gun control, saying, “This bill increases the age to purchase long gun ammunition and strengthens display requirements, helping reduce theft and keeping ammunition out of the wrong hands. Our legislation is one of many steps that Colorado Democrats are taking to protect our communities from senseless gun violence and improve public safety.”

State Rep. Lindsay Gilchrist (D) said, “From suicide to accidental firings, too many lives have been tragically taken from their loved ones. As a mother to young kids, I know that our communities will be safer by making it just a little harder for 18-21-year-old youth to acquire ammo that could be used in a violent crime.”

Colorado House Democrats sought to justify their passage of HB25-1133 by citing gun control claims made by Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety.

