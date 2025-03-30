Second South Carolina Inmate Chooses Death by Firing Squad

A second South Carolina death row inmate, 41-year-old Mikal Mahdi, has chosen to have his execution carried out by a firing squad.

Breitbart News reported in March that double murderer Brad Sigmon was executed by firing squad in South Carolina on March 7, 2025.

The Associated Press reported that 67-year-old Sigmon was shot at 6:05 p.m. “by three volunteer prison employees.” He was pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m. FOX News noted that Sigmon was the fourth inmate in the U.S. since 1976 to die by firing squad.

Now Mahdi has chosen the firing squad as well.

FOX News quoted one of Mahdi’s lawyers, David Weiss, saying, “Faced with barbaric and inhumane choices, Mikal Mahdi has chosen the lesser of three evils…Mikal chose the firing squad instead of being burned and mutilated in the electric chair, or suffering a lingering death on the lethal injection gurney.”

One of Mahdi’s crimes included the July 18, 2004, murder of James Myers, whom Mahdi shot to death then set on fire.

