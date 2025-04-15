Man Falsely Accused in Kansas City Chiefs Parade Shooting Found Dead

Denton Loudermill Jr., the man falsely accused of firing shots at last year’s Kansas City Chiefs’ celebratory parade, was found dead on Friday morning.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

FOX News noted that Loudermill, 49-years-old at his death, “was briefly handcuffed but never charged in the chaos following the deadly shooting.”

Loudermill subsequently “filed lawsuits against three Republican Missouri state senators and a Tennessee congressman who shared social media posts that falsely implicated him.” All of the lawsuits were dismissed.

KSHB reported that Loudermill’s attorney, Laronna Lassiter Saunder, shared a statement on behalf of the family following Loudermill’s passing:

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Mr. Loudermill’s passing. More details will be provided in time, but for now, we ask that you honor the family’s need for privacy as they come together to grieve this tremendous loss. While the family takes this time to mourn, we want to make it clear that this is not over. Mr. Loudermill should not have spent his final days burdened with stress and chasing down a lie that went viral due to the careless and heartless actions of a Congressman, Missouri senators, and social media influencers, who couldn’t be bothered to verify the truth before destroying a man’s life. If you thought we were determined before, you haven’t seen anything yet!

Breitbart News pointed out over 20 people were struck by gunfire when the shooting erupted mid-afternoon during the February 14, 2024, parade. One of those individuals hit by gunfire, radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan, succumbed to her wounds.

Police indicated the shooting was the result of a dispute between a number of individuals.

On February 16, 2024, Breitbart News pointed out that two juveniles were charged in connection with the Chiefs shootout, and four days later, on February 20, two adults were charged. The Associated Press reported the two adults — Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays — were allegedly among “several others” who pulled guns following a dispute.

On March 14, 2024, Breitbart News reported additional charges against three men–22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, 21-year-old Ronnel Dewayne Williams, Jr., and 19-year-old Chaelyn Hendrick Groves–in connection with shooting. The charges, which were filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, included firearm trafficking and straw purchasing and did not suggest Manning, Williams, or Groves were involved in the actual shooting.

