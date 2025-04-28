California non-residents may now apply for a concealed carry permit, thanks to a court victory achieved by Gun Owners of America, the Second Amendment Foundation, Gun Owners of California, and the California Rifle & Pistol Association.

On January 24, 2025, Breitbart News noted U.S District Judge Sherilyn Garnett’s order which opened the door for California non-resident members of GOA, SAF, GOC, and CRPA, to apply for concealed carry permits in the Golden State.

Garnett’s order made clear that members of the aforementioned organizations can apply as long as they “are not otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms under federal or California law.”

Moreover, the order explains:

Nonresident Applicants may present a valid driver’s license or valid identification card issued by the Nonresident Applicant’s state of residence, in lieu of a valid California driver’s license or identification card, in connection with California Penal Code sections 26150(a)(2) or 26155(a)(2). Where a Nonresident Applicant’s driver’s license or identification card does not set forth the applicant’s current address, the applicant can, consistent with the policy for state resident applicants, submit other reliable documentation, including current utility bills, a current out-of-state concealed carry weapon (“CCW”) license with a correct address, or other reasonable indicia of ongoing residency matching the address provided on the application.

Non-resident applications for California concealed carry permits began to be accepted on April 22, 2025, according to SAF.

California is the most gun-controlled state in the Union.

Until Garnett’s order was issued, California not only refused to recognize the concealed carry permit of any other state but also refused to issue to concealed carry permits to California non-residents.

The state still refuses to recognize permits from other states but at least now, members of four premiere gun rights organizations can apply for carry permits so they can be armed to defend themselves when traveling in California.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.