Florida Sheriff: Mobs Blocking Cars in Our County Will Probably Be Run Over

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey held a press conference Thursday in which he made clear that mobs gathering around vehicles and impeding traffic will “most likely… get run over.”

Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice posted video of Ivey’s presser, in which the Sheriff said, “If you try to mob rule a car in Brevard County — gather around it, refusing to let the driver leave? In our county, you’re most likely gonna get RUN OVER, and dragged across the street.”

Ivey’s words dovetail perfectly with comments Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made Wednesday to podcaster Dave Rubin.

News4Jax noted that DeSantis spoke to Rubin about drivers who are threatened by leftist mobs, saying, “If you’re driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety. And so if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you.”

He added, “You don’t have to sit there and just be a sitting duck and let the mob grab you out of your car and drag you through the streets.”

