Gun Groups File ‘One Big Beautiful Lawsuit’ to End NFA Regulations

Numerous gun groups have filed a lawsuit to eliminate the National Firearms Act (NFA) regulations that were initially targeted by the House GOP in the Big Beautiful Bill but allowed to stand after changes were made in the Senate.

On May 22, 2025, Breitbart News reported that language the House used in the BBB eliminated the tax and registration requirement on suppressors. The BBB then went to the Senate where the tax and regulation on short-barrel firearms were also removed until the Senate parliamentarian rejected the language.

Breitbart News noted on June 26 that the Senate parliamentarian said the NFA language did not comport with the Byrd Rule. As as result, the BBB passed with the removal of the federal tax stamp requirement for suppressors–from $200 to zero–but with the cumbersome NFA regulations still in place.

Now, Gun Owners of America; Silencer Shop Foundation; Palmetto State Armory; SilencerCo Weapons Research, LLC; Gun Owners Foundation, and others have filed a lawsuit to end the NFA regulations.

NEWSWEEK reported, “Gun Owners of America [GOA] and other plaintiffs argue in the lawsuit—which they have dubbed the ‘One Big Beautiful Lawsuit’—that the Supreme Court had upheld the NFA as a tax statute and the constitutional justification for it no longer applies once the tax is eliminated.”

“GOA has also long argued that the NFA’s registration mandates violate the Second Amendment and are an unconstitutional overreach of federal power,” GOA wrote in a July 3, 2025, press release. “With the tax mechanism gutted and reduced to an unworkable state by Congress, GOA’s forthcoming legal challenge will aim to strike down what remains of this obsolete and abusive law.”

