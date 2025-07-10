Philadelphia: 46 People Injured, 6 Killed in July 4th Weekend Shootings

Information from the Philadelphia police, published by FOX 29, indicates 46 people were injured and six people killed in shootings across the Democrat-run city during the July 4th weekend.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel responded to the weekend shootings by noting that homicides in Philadelphia have declined, saying, “Despite the weekend violence, we still remain close to 10 percent down in our homicides. Close to 10 percent down in our shootings and other categories.”

Bethel added, “If you look across the country, these are challenging times, particularly the July 4th holiday, I don’t know what it is about that time period. But those three days, particularly the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, seem to cause, some activation, and we prepared to the best of our ability, but we will continue to work on it moving forward.”

The violence of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday was followed by a shootout at 1:30 a.m. Monday which left at least 13 wounded. Multiple gunmen exchanged gunfire during the incident in South Philadelphia. CBS News reported that three individuals, males aged 19, 23, and 24, were killed in the exchange of bullets.

A 15-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys were among those who were injured by gunfire in the incident.

Breitbart News reported at least 55 were shot in Chicago over the July 4th weekend, with six of the shooting victims succumbing to their wounds.

