At Least 55 Shot During Fourth of July Weekend in Chicago

At least 55 people were shot, six of them fatally, during Fourth of July weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 50 people were shot Thursday through Saturday alone in the Windy City, and the six shooting fatalities occurred during that time frame.

One of the fatalities was a 16-year-old girl in the “1200-block of East 83rd Street” who was shot around 11:00 p.m. Friday. The girl was with a 35-year-old man when someone opened fire on both of them. The girl was shot in the throat and succumbed to her wounds.

There were numerous drive-by shootings in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, including one that occurred near the Cook County Courthouse sometime after 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

ABC 7 noted that people “were sitting in a parked vehicle near South California Avenue and West 27th Street” when a dark SUV passed by and individuals inside the SUV opened fire. Three men, ages 25, 26, and 32, were sitting inside the parked vehicle and were struck by bullets. All three were hospitalized in critical condition.

There have been 203 homicides in Chicago in 2025, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

