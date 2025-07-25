On Thursday a three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found California’s ammunition background check law unconstitutional.

California’s ammunition background check law requires purchasers to go through a background check similar to the one required for a firearm purchase.

FOX News reported that the decision against the background check law was 2 to 1.

Judge Sandra Ikuta wrote that the law “meaningfully constrains” the rights protected by the Second Amendment.

CAL MATTERS noted the ruling comes after a lower court issued an injunction against the law in 2020. The Ninth Circuit then allowed the law to continue to be enforced while legal challenges were ongoing and sent the case back to a lower court. The lower court ruled against the background checks and, on Thursday, the three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit upheld the lower court’s ruling

