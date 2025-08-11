Texas and 14 other states have joined the One Big Beautiful Lawsuit, which is intended to do away with the National Firearms Act registration requirements.

On July 7, 2025, Breitbart News reported that the lawsuit was filed by Gun Owners of America; Silencer Shop Foundation; Palmetto State Armory; SilencerCo Weapons Research, LLC; Gun Owners Foundation, and others.

The lawsuit came after the U.S. House and Senate passed President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) with language that reduced the NFA’s tax stamp from $200 to zero, but left NFA registration requirements in place. This means law-abiding citizens who wish to purchase suppressors can do so without paying the onerous $200 tax but they still have to be fingerprinted, photographed, pass a background check, and register their device with the ATF.

On Sunday, Gun Owners of America used an X post to announce that Texas and 14 other states have signed onto the lawsuit, pushing for an end to the NFA overreach.

NEWSWEEK reported:

Gun Owners of America [GOA] and other plaintiffs argue in the lawsuit—which they have dubbed the ‘One Big Beautiful Lawsuit’—that the Supreme Court had upheld the NFA as a tax statute and the constitutional justification for it no longer applies once the tax is eliminated.

“GOA has also long argued that the NFA’s registration mandates violate the Second Amendment and are an unconstitutional overreach of federal power,” GOA wrote in a July 3, 2025, press release. “With the tax mechanism gutted and reduced to an unworkable state by Congress, GOA’s forthcoming legal challenge will aim to strike down what remains of this obsolete and abusive law.”

