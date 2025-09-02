President Trump vowed to “solve” Chicago crime after the city witnessed at least 54 shooting victims, seven of whom succumbed to their wounds, over Labor Day Weekend.

On Monday, Breitbart News reported at least 53 people had been shot, five of them fatally.

By the end of the day, ABC 7 noted that the overall number of shooting victims had reached at least 54, with a total of seven fatalities.

President Trump responded to the violence by vowing to “solve” Chicago’s crime problem as he did in D.C., writing:

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 274 people have been killed in Chicago year-to-date, but the non-fatal violence in Chicago is raging as well.

Fox example, Breitbart News noted that seven people were injured in a drive-by shooting that occurred in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood Saturday night. That incident occurred when a vehicle approached a large gathering of people and at least one of the vehicle’s occupants opened fire, leaving five men and two women injured.

Police indicated that a “28-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh and a 30-year-old woman was shot in the right knee,” ABC 7 noted. “A 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg; another 30-year-old man was shot in the left thigh; a 31-year-old man was shot in the left foot; a 32-year-old man was shot in the left thigh, and a 28-year-old man was shot to the buttocks.”

