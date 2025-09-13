Democrat Congressional Candidate Pledges Gun Control in Charlie Kirk’s Name

A Democratic candidates for the 18th Congressional District pose for a photo after a debat
Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via Getty
AWR Hawkins

Texas congressional candidate Isaiah Martin (D) is pledging to introduce gun control in Charlie Kirk’s name if elected to serve in the House of Representatives.

The gun control would create a red flag law, although red flag laws have failed to stop heinous high-profile shootings around the country, and would “mandate” background checks to purchase a firearm, although the United States has had a background check requirement since 1993.

Marin posted to X:

Gun Owners of America reacted to Martin’s plan by posting to X, “This is an insult to Charlie’s legacy as a 2A activist.”

Martin plans to include slain Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman’s (D) name on the gun control too, calling it the “Melissa Hortman/Charlie Kirk Gun Safety Act.”

Hortman was killed by a suspect who allegedly dressed as a policeman to carry out the act. But CBS News spoke with an ATF special agent who said the suspect in the Minnesota shooting “was legally able to purchase a gun.” Therefore, point-of-sale gun controls like background checks did nothing to prevent him from being armed.

Also, Minnesota has a red flag law, and that obviously did not prevent the murders either.

