Texas congressional candidate Isaiah Martin (D) is pledging to introduce gun control in Charlie Kirk’s name if elected to serve in the House of Representatives.

The gun control would create a red flag law, although red flag laws have failed to stop heinous high-profile shootings around the country, and would “mandate” background checks to purchase a firearm, although the United States has had a background check requirement since 1993.

Marin posted to X:

Gun Owners of America reacted to Martin’s plan by posting to X, “This is an insult to Charlie’s legacy as a 2A activist.”

Martin plans to include slain Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman’s (D) name on the gun control too, calling it the “Melissa Hortman/Charlie Kirk Gun Safety Act.”

Hortman was killed by a suspect who allegedly dressed as a policeman to carry out the act. But CBS News spoke with an ATF special agent who said the suspect in the Minnesota shooting “was legally able to purchase a gun.” Therefore, point-of-sale gun controls like background checks did nothing to prevent him from being armed.

Also, Minnesota has a red flag law, and that obviously did not prevent the murders either.

