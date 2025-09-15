Report: Alleged Assassin’s Trans Boyfriend ‘Hates Conservatives and Christians’

A report from FOX News says alleged assassin Tyler Robinson’s transgender partner “hates conservatives and Christians,” per a female relative.

According to the report, the alleged assassin’s partner is 22-years of age, the same as Robinson.

The relative said, “He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized.”

On Sunday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told CNN, “I can confirm that… the roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female.”

Breitbart News pointed to a report from CBS indicating that Robinson himself allegedly “had left-leaning political beliefs and disliked Kirk.”

CBS News noted Cox told CNN the information on Robinson’s allegedly political beliefs and dislike of Kirk “comes from people around him, his family members and friends.”

Robinson allegedly killed Kirk with one shot from a bolt action rifle chambered in 30.06.

The bolt action that was used is a popular big game hunting rifle. It has an internal, fixed magazine that typically holds four or five rounds. And just as a single action must be manually cocked between shots, the bolt of a bolt action must be manually lifted, pulled back, then pushed forward into battery, between shots, as each round is manually loaded into the chamber.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.