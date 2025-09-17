Judge Bars Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin from Contact with Erika Kirk

A Utah judge issued a protective order Tuesday barring Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, from contact with Kirk’s widow, Erika.

Newsweek noted the order was filed in Utah’s Fourth Judicial District Court in Provo.

People magazine observed, “[The] order bars Robinson from contacting Erika in any way, and warns of additional charges if he violates the order.”

On Tuesday, Breitbart News pointed out that Robinson was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of firearm, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

CBS News noted that other charges include “two counts of witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.”

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Robinson.

Portions of messages allegedly sent between Robinson and his transgender partner had been released piecemeal beginning September 12, but on Tuesday, Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray released a fuller version of the messages.

Breitbart News noted that a portion of the messages read:

ROBINSON: “Drop what you’re doing, look under my keyboard.” ROOMMATE: “You are joking right?” ROBINSON: “I am still okay, my love. Shouldn’t be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you.” ROOMMATE: “You weren’t the one who did it, right?” ROBINSON: “I am, I am, I’m sorry.”

In another portion of the messages, Robinson allegedly indicated he “had enough of [Charlie Kirk’s] hatred.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.