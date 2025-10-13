Bloodshed in Chicago continued as at least 12 people were shot, two of them fatally, in the Windy City during the weekend.

CBS News reported the weekend’s first shooting with a fatality occurred at 7:09 p.m. Saturday, when someone opened fire on a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old who were sitting in a parked car.

The car was parked “in the 5900 block of South Normandy Avenue” and the man succumbed to his wounds.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday and it involved a 23-year-old man who got into an argument with a 26-year-old man. The 26-year-old pulled a gun and shot the 23-year-old in the chest, killing him.

The weekend violence is in keeping with Chicago’s decades of unchecked violence:

Breitbart News noted that Chicago crossed the bloody threshold of 1,500 shooting for victims for 2025 by the end of the day on October 4, 2025. That leaves months to go before the year’s end, which means the number of shooting victims could rise significantly.

As of October 13, 2025, the Chicago Sun-Times indicated 326 people have been murdered in Chicago thus far in 2025.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.