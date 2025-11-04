Homeowner Confronts, Shoots Alleged Intruder Dead

A Carlsbad, New Mexico, homeowner confronted an alleged intruder then shot him dead Thursday night at 5:10 p.m.

KRQE reported the Carlsbad Police Department indicated 46-year-old Michael Brooks Rall allegedly broke into the home Thursday evening.

First Alert 7 noted the homeowner spotted Rall in the house and confronted him. At some point in the confrontation the homeowner shot Rall, killing him.

Breitbart News reported another alleged intruder–this time in Tulsa, Oklahoma–was shot and killed on Halloween night after reportedly kicking in an apartment door.

News On 6 pointed out the alleged intruder, 20-year-old Jamond Silas, died at the scene.

Police indicated a man inside the apartment said Silas allegedly kicked in the apartment door, at which time the man opened fire to protect his own life.

