An alleged intruder was shot and killed just before midnight on Halloween after reportedly kicking in an apartment door in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

News On 6 reported the alleged intruder, 20-year-old Jamond Silas, died at the scene.

Police indicated a man inside the apartment said Silas allegedly kicked in the apartment door, at which time the man opened fire to protect his own life.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the person who called 911 to report the shooting said “they heard around 20 gunshots, then saw a man down on the ground with a gun next to him.”

The person who claimed to have shot Silas in self-defense was questioned by police then released.

