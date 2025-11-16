New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is in critical condition after being shot around 2 a.m. Sunday in Manhattan.

ABC 7 reported that officers responded to reports of a shooting and found 29-year-old Boyd suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The New York Post noted that “Boyd was shot in the abdomen outside Sei Less restaurant after a dispute turned violent.” He is now in critical condition at Bellevue Hospital.

A rep for the Jets addressed the situation, saying, “We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time.”

Breitbart News previously pointed out that Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York as No. 4 in the country for stringent gun control. Those controls include magazine capacity restrictions, an “assault weapons” ban, a red flag law, a concealed carry permit requirement, gun storage laws, a “Glock switch” ban, a bump stock ban, “ghost gun” regulations, microstamping requirements for new pistols, and prohibitions against law-abiding, licensed citizens being armed for self-defense in “sensitive places.”

