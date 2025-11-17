Watch: Masked Jewelry Robbers Flee as Store Owner Opens Fire

A group of masked jewelry store robbers rushed into Madera, California’s Olivia’s Fine Jewelry late Thursday afternoon, only to flee for their lives as the store owner opened fire on them.

The New York Post reported that the group of masked robbers numbered five in total, at least one of whom could be seen climbing over, then behind, the counter to remove jewelry for others to grab.

A clerk can be seen pushing a robber back over the counter before the store owner appears, pistol in hand, firing at the robbers.

The masked group then fled the scene.

FOX 26 News noted the suspects fled in a dark colored sedan which was later located, after being “dumped outside the city.”

The getaway vehicle was a car that had been reported stolen some time ago.

Although the robbery was interrupted, the Post indicated the masked men were still able to get away with $170,000 of merchandise.

