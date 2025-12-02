Alleged Intruder Faces Charges After Being Shot by Pennsylvania Homeowner

An alleged intruder faces felony charges after being shot by a Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, homeowner Sunday night around 10:50 p.m.

CBS 21 reported that responding officers “provided life-saving care to the suspect,” identified as 34-year-old Anthony Deimler.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department (STPD) issued a press release on the incident, noting that Deimler is from Harrisburg and he was transported from the scene after receiving medical treatment.

STPD is seeking charges that include “2 counts of burglary and 1 count of Loitering and Prowling.” Deimler’s condition was not released nor did police indicate how many times he was shot.

Breitbart News pointed out in a similar incident that a Florida homeowner opened fire on four alleged intruders on November 22, 2025, killing one.

NBC Miami reported “the homeowner was inside the home and opened fire when the four suspects tried to force their way into the home.”

Local 10 noted one of the suspects was shot in the upper body and pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. The other three suspects fled the scene.

