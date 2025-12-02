U.S. Army Awards Mossberg over $11.5 Million for More Shotguns

The U.S. Army awarded O.F. Mossberg & Sons a contract for approximately $11.6 million for more 590A1™ pump-action shotguns.

Mossberg issued a December 1, 2025, press release on the new $11.6 contract, noting the Mossberg 590A1, “features a heavy-walled barrel; metal trigger guard; metal safety selector switch; and parkerized finish.”

John MacLellan, Mossberg vp of sales of marketing, said, “Mossberg is honored to receive an additional contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for the battle-proven 590A1 shotgun.

This award reflects our long commitment to supplying rugged, mission-capable firearms built to exacting standards — and reinforces our pledge to provide timely solutions that support the safety and effectiveness of U.S. service members.”

O.F. Mossberg & Sons was founded in 1919 and “is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America, and is the largest pump-action shotgun manufacturer in the world.”

Guns.com noted that “the M590 series famously withstood the military’s grueling MIL-SPEC 3443E testing protocol for riot-type shotguns, which included running 3,000 shells with two or fewer malfunctions.”

They also pointed out that “the first contract for the updated 590s with a heatshield and bayonet lug was issued in 1987 and, since then, all branches of the U.S. military, as well as the Coast Guard, have ordered the gun at one time or another for tasks including security, EPW control, EOD use, and in door breeching with barrel lengths varying between 14 and 20 inches.”

Mossberg also makes rifles and striker-fired handguns, all of which are built with craftsmanship and precision. But the shotgun is the product is the product on which Mossberg’s name has hung for over a century.

The M590A1 shotgun, in particular, is a workhorse.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.