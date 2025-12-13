The Massachusetts woman who allegedly stabbed another woman at a New York City Macy’s Thursday had been released from a psychiatric hospital just hours before the attack.

FOX News reported that 43-year-old Kerri Aherne allegedly stabbed a woman–who happened to be employed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department–in the back.

Aherne reportedly told law enforcement that “voices in her head told her she had to kill someone, or she would be killed.”

CBS News noted that the LA County Sheriff’s Department employee is a 39-year-old woman who was in the bathroom changing her ten-month-old daughter’s diaper when she was stabbed.

The stabbing victim’s husband heard screaming and ran into the restroom, where he helped restrain and subdue Aherne, “holding her until store security arrived.”

CBS News pointed out that Aherne “was arrested back in 2018 in Massachusetts for posting on Facebook about killing Sen. Elizabeth Warren.”

The LA County Sheriff’s Department employee was taken to the hospital and released the next day.

