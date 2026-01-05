Hilton Hotels used a late afternoon X post on Monday to announce the hotel accused of denying rooms to DHS officers is independently owned and has “apologized for the actions of their team.”

Hilton Newsroom posted:

In a follow-up post they added, “[The hotel has] taken immediate action to resolve this matter. Hilton’s position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”

On Monday morning, Breitbart News reported DHS’s allegations that Hilton Hotels were denying rooms to Department of Homeland Security officers in the Minneapolis area. Hilton Hotels responded to the DHS by saying the hotel in question was independently owned.

Bill Melugin used an X post to show a statement Hilton provided to FOX News, which said:

Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values. We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone.

DHS officers are in the Minneapolis area following up on the numerous allegations of fraudulent uses of federal funds. On Monday morning, amid growing pressure and scrutiny, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) abandoned his pursuit of re-election.

