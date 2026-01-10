Doc Rivers on Minneapolis ICE Shooting: ‘Straight-Up Murder’

On Friday, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers spoke about the Minneapolis ICE shooting, calling it “straight-up murder.”

Breitbart News reported that an ICE agent shot and killed a woman after she allegedly drove her vehicle into him in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Homeland Security said the woman “weaponized her vehicle” and forced the agent to “[fire] defensive shots.” Breitbart News’s John Nolte wrote about footage released Friday, taken by the ICE agent forced to shoot in self-defense, which shows Renee Good allegedly aimed her two-ton SUV at the ICE agent and hit the gas.

But Doc Rivers says it was “straight-up murder,” according to EssentiallySports.

Moreover, Rivers claimed, “This lady was probably trying to go home, and she didn’t make it home, and that’s really sad…The whole ICE thing is, it’s a travesty.”

The deceased woman, Renee Good, was married to Rebecca Brown Good, and Breitbart News reported that Rebecca lamented having urged Renee to come down to where vehicles were allegedly blocking and hindering ICE operations.

FOX News reported that BIGSLEEZ UP caught Rebecca on camera after the shooting saying, “I made her come down here. It’s my fault.”

The New York Post noted that Renee and Rebecca “were raising…[a] boy together in the mostly working-class, activist-heavy neighborhood of south Minneapolis, which features tree-lined streets and a large number of homes with windows decked out in LGBTQ+ flags or signs depicting George Floyd.”

They sent their son to a charter school which is “unabashedly dedicated to social justice education.”

EssentiallySports pointed out that Rivers was criticizing ICE operations long before the Minneapolis shooting occurred.

For example, on October 11, 2025, he criticized ICE arrests in Chicago, saying, “It bothers me, I’m trying…that’s not this country. That’s not what we’re about.”

