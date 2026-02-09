Wyoming House of Representatives Weigh Permitless Campus Carry Bill

Legislation being weighed by the Wyoming House of Representatives would allow law-abiding students to be armed on campus for self-defense without the burden of needing a permit.

The legislation is House Bill 0095, which “[specifies] that persons who are authorized to carry concealed weapons without a permit may do so at any public college or university facility.”

HB 0095 would “[repeal] obsolete provisions” now standing in the way of permitless campus carry.

USA Carry noted that the legislation has nine sponsoring state Reps. and five sponsoring state Senators.

They also pointed out that HB 0095 “marks a continuation of legislative efforts to eliminate remaining gun-free zones throughout Wyoming, with a focus now on higher education institutions.”

Wyoming is a campus carry state and one of 29 constitutional carry states. If HB 0095 becomes law, Wyoming’s constitutional carry will include public college and university campuses.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.