Former Team USA figure skater Gabrielle Linehan was allegedly gunned down by a career criminal while sitting in a St. Louis, Missouri, Starbucks drive-thru Tuesday.

NBC News reported that Linehan “was in the car… when a man fatally shot the 28-year-old and stole her bank cards and driver’s license at around 10 a.m.”

Fifty-eight-year-old Keith Lamon Brown was arrested the following day. He has a criminal record dating back to 1986, including a felony conviction.

KOMO noted that court records indicate Brown “was wanted for two armed robberies that happened just a few days before Linehan’s murder.”

After being arrested in connection with Linehan’s shooting death, Brown was “charged with first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of armed criminal action, as well as one count of unlawful possession of a gun connected to Linehan’s death and other recent robberies.”

Linehan coached at the Metro Edge Figure Skating Club and the club posted a message to Facebook mourning her death: “Linehan was a cherished skater, coach, mentor, and friend whose impact reached far beyond the ice. A dedicated leader, Coach Sam devoted time and heart to supporting and developing skaters while instilling the values of discipline, teamwork, integrity, and resilience.”

The club added, “This loss is both sudden and profoundly heartbreaking for athletes, staff, and the entire skating community. Focus remains on supporting Sam’s family and ensuring skaters have the care and resources needed during this incredibly difficult time.”

