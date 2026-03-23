Report: Nearly 90 Percent of Michigan Red Flag Law Gun Confiscations Occur Without Prior Notice

Details from the latest annual reported on Michigan’s Extreme Risk Protection Order Act shows 89 percent of last year’s orders were issued without the subject of the order receiving notice.

These orders are issued ex parte, which means the subject only learns his guns are being seized when police knock on the door to take them.

The NRA-ILA went through the report and noted “89-percent of all gun confiscation orders were issued ex parte.” They quoted directly from the report, which said, “459 requests were made for an order to be issued without notice.”

Moreover, the NRA-ILA pointed to a March 2, 2026, Detroit News article which claimed Michigan’s “red flag law has been used in select cases over the past year against individuals on college campuses and within the K-12 school system, including cases in which guns have been seized from homes because elementary-age children were deemed a threat to themselves or others.”

The Detroit News showed that a six-year-old in Michigan’s Northville Township “appears to a the youngest individual subjected to a [red flag] order.”

Just over a year ago, on March 10, 2025, the NRA-ILA warned that Michigan’s red flag law “specifically allows the issuance of orders against minors, uses an expansive definition of ‘possession or control’ of a firearm, and allows for the confiscation of guns from persons who are not the subject of the order.”

The number of ex parte orders in 2025 was more than 30 percent higher than those seen in 2024.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.