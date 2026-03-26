California 2.0: Connecticut Democrats Pass Glock Ban out of Committee

On Wednesday, Democrats in Connecticut’s Judiciary Committee passed Glock ban legislation similar to that which was passed and signed into law in California in 2025.

The Connecticut legislation is HB 5043, and like California’s Assembly Bill 1127, it bans Glocks and Glock-style clones over claims that the guns can too easily be converted to full auto via a switch attached to the rear of the pistol’s slide.

The text of HB 5043 describes Glock and Glock-style clone pistols as “convertible” pistols “with a cruciform trigger bar that can be readily converted by hand or with a common household tool into a machine gun solely by the installation or attachment of a pistol converter.”

When California did this, Breitbart News noted that the ban was Democrat-sponsored legislation, fashioned as a response to the use of “Glock Switches,” which are already illegal. “Glock switches” are federally prohibited plastic pieces that can be affixed to the rear of a Glock slide to make the pistol shoot full auto.

“Glock switches” are popular with gangs and street criminals, therefore California Democrats banned new sales of one the most popular handguns ever made, the Glock pistol, and now Connecticut Democrats are following suit.

The Hartford Courant pointed out that Connecticut state Rep. Craig Fishbein (R) voiced his opposition to the Glock ban, saying, “’Shall not be infringed’ still appears in the U.S. Constitution… I own firearms that are capable of being converted. All of my semi-automatic long guns are capable of being converted. None of them have been converted into machine guns.”

State Rep. Doug Dubitsky (R) said, “This bill is unconstitutional. Glock is the most commonly used and possessed handgun in the state and in the nation for self defense and other lawful purposes. I look forward to seeing this overturned in the courts.”

California’s Glock ban is currently being litigated in federal court in a case brought by “the National Rifle Association and other groups.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.