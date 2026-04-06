Chicago: Homeowner Shoots and Kills Alleged Intruder

A homeowner shot and killed a man early Monday morning in Chicago’s South Deering neighborhood after the man allegedly entered a residence and charged at the homeowner.

ABC 7 reported that the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Chicago 32 noted that police responded to a report of a person being shot and arrived to find the 33-year-old alleged intruder fatally wounded. The alleged intruder died on the scene.

The homeowner told police that the alleged intruder made his way into the home and charged at him, prompting the homeowner to shoot.

The 33-year-old alleged intruder was struck in the chest by at least one round.

National Today pointed out, “Home invasions and violent crime remain a concern for many Chicago residents, especially in neighborhoods like South Deering that have historically higher rates of property and violent offenses.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.