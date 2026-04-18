New Hampshire: Campus Carry Advances to Senate After Passing House

Legislation to allow law-abiding college students to be armed on campus for self-defense has cleared the New Hampshire House and will now be weighed by the Senate.

The legislation, HB 1793, is sponsored by state Rep. Sam Farrington (R).

WCAX reported Farrington saying, “New Hampshire is a constitutional carry state, which means you do not need a permission slip to exercise your right to bear arms.”

He added, “Colleges students can fight in a war, they can vote, so they should be entitled to their Second Amendment rights as well.”

Currently, approximately ten states have campus carry. (There were 11 such states until Democrats in Colorado banned campus carry for self-defense in the summer of 2024.)

Farrington responded to naysayers who claim campus carry leads to firearm incidents by saying, “We’ve seen no increase in accidental shootings, suicides, drunken fights; it just hasn’t happened in those other states.”

Seacoast Online noted that state Sen. Bill Gannon (R) is “scared” about firearms being kept in dorms.

Gannon stressed concerns over students and guns in the housing facilities, but he did not cite a single incident that has occurred in a dorm in any of the current campus carry states.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.