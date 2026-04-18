Russian Attacks on Ukraine Kill One, Wound Dozens

(AP) — A civilian was killed and dozens more wounded in overnight Russian attacks across Ukraine, local officials said Saturday.

One person was killed in a strike on Mykolaivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, local leader Vadym Filashkin said in a post on social media.

Other officials reported at least 26 people had been hurt in attacks across northern and eastern Ukraine, including a strike on port infrastructure in the city of Odesa.

Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that Russia launched 219 drones overnight, of which 190 were shot down.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike targeted industrial areas in Novokuibyshevsk and Syzran in Russia’s Samara region, Gov. Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said. Both cities are home to large oil refineries.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that its forces had destroyed 258 Ukrainian drones overnight over 16 Russian regions, as well as over the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and the Black and Azov seas.