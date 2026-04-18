Jill Biden Bids $35,000 for a Cameo on HBO’s Gay Softcore Hockey Show ‘Heated Rivalry’

Former first lady Jill Biden bid $35,000 for a potential cameo on the LGBTQ-themed hockey show Heated Rivalry during an auction this week before being outbid.

The live auction was hosted by the NYC LGBT Community Center and offered a variety of packages; the most lucrative being a potential cameo on the HBO Max series Heated Rivalry, which centers on two rival male hockey players who have sex with each other (its graphic sex scenes have been the subject of much discussion in trade publications).

“The former First Lady, just minutes ago during the live auction at the NYC LGBT Community Center’s Center Dinner, bid $35,000 to have a walk-on role in the queer hockey series’ second season along with a dinner with the cast, according to sources,” reported Variety.

“However, she was outbid. The package ending up selling twice to two bidders at $125,000 each,” it added.

Jill Biden addressed the bid in a post on X.

“Guess I won’t be heading to the cottage after all — but it was worth a shot! What a wonderful evening supporting @LGBTCenterNYC ,” she wrote.

Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney was honored at the gala along with his producing partner Brendan Brady (who was not present). Rachel Reid, author of the LGBTQ-themed hockey book series Game Changers, presented the Cultural Impact Award to them.

“Tierney and Brady have elevated and centered queer characters as fully realized leads whose desires, conflicts and tenderness are treated with dignity,” Center CEO Dr. Carla Smith said ahead of the event. “By championing our voices, they have brought queer joy and storytelling to the mainstream media and have created work that affirms and advances our community.”