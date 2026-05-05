Alleged Carjacker Shot Dead by Father While Trying to Steal Vehicle with Family Inside

An alleged carjacker was shot dead as he tried to steal a car with a family of eight inside Sunday afternoon in Garland, Texas, around 3:30 p.m.

NBC DFW reported a man driving “a green car” allegedly crashed into two others, then exited his vehicle and attempted to carjack several vehicles.

The man allegedly ran vehicle to vehicle, “checking car handles” to gain entry. Unsuccessful, he then allegedly ran into a convenience store lot and targeted a family of eight in an Impala.

FOX 4 News noted that the father of the family in the Impala could be seen “[struggling] as the carjacker is trying to drive off with the family’s car with family members still inside.”

The man allegedly continued to try to steal the car and the father pulled a gun and shot him. The man was transported to a hospital where he died.

Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau said, “It seemed to be self-defense.”

He added, “It kind of all happened like really fast.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.