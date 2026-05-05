A man was shot Saturday morning after allegedly breaking into a Mount Dora, Florida, home in an attempt to find his estranged wife.

The Daily Commercial reported that the alleged break-in occurred just before 8:50 a.m.

David Michael Lutz allegedly “approached the residence and began knocking and banging on the front door and windows.” Thereafter he allegedly made entrance through “an unlocked door,” then “reportedly kicked in a bedroom door” and was shot by the homeowner.

WESH quoted Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Stephanie Earley saying, “He forcefully entered, causing damage to a door, which is where he got shot two times.”

The homeowner told police he shot Lutz with a handgun, and officers recovered .45 caliber shell casings.

Medical personnel arrived on scene to find Lutz “conscious and breathing” and they transported him for medical care. He will be jailed once he is released from the hospital.

The Daily Commercial noted that Lutz and his wife are going through a divorce.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.