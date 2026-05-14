Alleged Cambridge, Massachusetts, shooter Tyler Brown was released from a psychiatric ward three days before opening fire on vehicles, according to the New York Post.

Breitbart News reported 46-year-old Tyler Brown allegedly opened fire on cars on Cambridge’s Memorial Drive around 1:30 p.m. Monday. CBS News noted Brown was allegedly shooting at “passing cars” before being shot numerous times by a Massachusetts State Trooper.

As more news came out, it was revealed the Massachusetts State Trooper was helped by a good guy with a gun, who turned out to be a U.S. Marine veteran.

Now, the Post is noting that Brown has “a criminal history spanning two decades — including trying to kill a cop — [and] had ‘previously been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression.'”

Moreover, Tyler “was released from McLean hospital in Belmont” three days before the attack was carried out.

On Monday, the day of the attack, Tyler’s parole officer spoke with him and said he “claimed he committed murders in the past, some that he did not get caught for.” The parole officer contacted police, who went to Tyler’s residence, only to discover he was already gone, allegedly carrying out his attack.