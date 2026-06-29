At least 14 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported that the weekend’s first fatal shooting was discovered Friday just prior to 10:30 p.m. Police responded to reports of a shooting and located a 49-year-old man with numerous gunshot wounds “in the 100 block of East 71st Street.”

The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred Monday at 4:15 a.m. The Chicago Sun-Times noted this shooting, which occurred “in the 9900 block of South State Street,” left a 57-year-old man in critical condition. He died after being taken to the hospital.

The Sun-Times maintains a database which shows that 204 people have been murdered in Chicago thus far in 2026.

Breitbart News noted that Mayor Johnson responded to Chicago’s violence by creating a Department of Gun Violence Reduction. FOX 32 Chicago noted that Johnson used the creation of the department to announce his desire for “a five-year plan to reduce gun violence.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.