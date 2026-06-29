At Least Five Killed in Mass Shooting in German City of Stade

At least five people have been killed in a mass shooting in a suburb of Hamburg, Germany, on Monday.

According to the Bild newspaper, a suspect has been arrested in the Dankersstraße area of the city of ​​Stade in Lower Saxony after a shooting that left at least five people dead.

The local Lüneburg Police said in a statement on social media that a police operation is currently underway in Dankersstraße and that citizens should “avoid the area”.

German broadcaster NTV reported that the shooting took place near a youth centre in the Hamburg suburb.

At the time of this reporting, there have been no indications about the potential motive for the attack, or about the background of the suspect arrested on Monday.

This story is developing, more to follow…