Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) responded to the city’s raging gun crime this week by signing an executive order to create a Department of Gun Violence Reduction.

FOX 32 Chicago reported that Johnson signed the order on Thursday, designating over $100 million for the department to use.

The creation of this new department comes as Chicago “faces a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall.”

Breitbart News noted at a least 39 people were shot in Chicago last weekend and six of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds. Breitbart News reported on the violence attending the early portion of the weekend, when at least 27 shot Friday into Saturday evening alone.

RELATED: Nearly 20 Shot This Past Weekend in Democrat-Run Chicago

Chicago, like all of Illinois, already has some of the most stringent gun controls in the country.

Moreover, Chicago has city controls and its seat, Cook County, has county controls that give Chicago even more 2A restrictions that other parts of the state. Nevertheless, the violence continues.

Johnson’s executive order to create a Department of Gun Violence Prevention also calls for “a five-year plan to reduce gun violence.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.