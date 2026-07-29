Chicago Mayor Signs Executive Order on Firearm Purchases

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) signed an executive order Wednesday narrowing the method by which Chicago city departments purchase firearms and ammunition.

FOX 32 reported that the order is supposed “to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent only on firearm vendors that demonstrate strong legal compliance and responsible business practices.”

Chicago’s Office of the Mayor released a statement which said, “Mayor Johnson’s executive order directs the Department of Procurement Services, in consultation with the Chicago Police Department, the Office of Public Safety Administration, and the Department of Law, to develop procurement standards for firearm-related purchases within 90 days.”

Johnson said, “Chicago’s commitment to community safety is reflected in the standards we set for how taxpayer dollars are spent. This executive order builds on that commitment by strengthening our procurement standards to ensure the City’s purchasing power advances responsible business practices and community safety.”

The executive order has the support of the Brady Campaign, a gun control group formerly known as Handgun Control, Inc.

Brady president Kris Brown said, “For too long, irresponsible sellers have profited twice: first by selling firearms that end up fueling crime and violence, and then by winning government contracts paid for by the very communities harmed by that violence. Mayor Johnson’s executive order rejects that status quo and sends a clear message that public dollars come with public responsibility.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.