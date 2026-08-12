Two custodians–a man and a woman–were discovered with gunshot wounds to their heads Monday afternoon in an apparent murder-suicide in Chicago’s Mark Twain Elementary School.

ABC News reported the custodians were in critical condition when found and were both were declared dead after being transported to the hospital.

The woman was 48 years of age and the man was 63, WLS noted.

Audio from police communications paints a picture of what appears to be a murder-suicide: “In the hallway we have one female….The shooter shot himself in the head… “[and] there is a firearm right next to the offender.”

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out the male custodian was “reportedly upset he was being relocated from the school.” Surveillance video from inside the school captured the incident, allegedly showing the male custodian walk up behind the woman and shoot her. He then allegedly went into the school’s office and shot himself.

No students were in the school at the time the shooting occurred.

On August 11, 2026, Breitbart News noted that a report from the Major Cities Chiefs Association shows that gun-controlled Chicago has had more murders thus far this year than all major cities in pro-gun Florida combined.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.