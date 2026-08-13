Gun Owners of America’s Erich Pratt spoke exclusively to Breitbart News Thursday, describing the demise of NFA suppressor registration as just the latest result of President Trump’s pro-Second Amendment stance.

On August 5, 2026, Breitbart News reported that U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix ruled against National Firearms Act (NFA) registration requirements in Jensen v. ATF. This opened the door for plaintiffs in the case–including those in a consolidated case–to transfer suppressors and short barrel rifles and shotguns without complying with NFA registration requirements.

Caveat: Judge Hendrix allowed the government a seven-day window in which to appeal his ruling before allowing it to take effect. This meant that, barring appeal, it would take effect August 13, 2026. The DOJ did not appeal during the seven-day window and shortly after midnight August 13, 2026, the Silencer Shop and Gun Owners of America celebrated the “first lawful, unregistered suppressor transfer since June 26th, 1934.”

Pratt addressed these developments, saying, “Trump has shown real leadership on this NFA issue. He pushed the One Big Beautiful Bill into law last year, I mean he pushed it hard. And that bill reduced the federal tax on suppressors and short barrel rifles and shotguns to zero dollars. And Trump praised the elimination of the NFA taxes.”

He continued, “Then, on Wednesday of this week, he told Congressman Andrew Clyde (R) he had instructed the DOJ not to appeal the Jensen v. ATF decision.”

“Oh, by the way, the judge who issued the ruling against NFA registration is a Trump-appointed judge, so from beginning to end, we are reminded again that elections matter and have consequences,” he added. “All these wins we have experienced would not have happened under a Kamala Harris administration.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.