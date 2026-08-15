Five people were wounded after multiple shooters opened fire on the Virginia State University (VSU) campus Saturday shortly after 1:30 a.m.

The shooting occurred “near the university’s Quad Annexes,” NBC News reported. Five shooting victims were found, one of whom is in critical condition.

The lockdown at VSU has been lifted but a heavy police presence on campus remains. VSU is asking anyone with information on the shooting(s) to contact the Chesterfield County Police.

NYC News 24 pointed out that police “are looking for multiple suspects” in connection with the shooting(s).

CBS News/AP noted that VSU “is a historically Black university in Ettrick, Virginia, about 24 miles south of the state capital of Richmond.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.