Trump Uses Executive Order to Expand Hunting and Fishing Opportunities

President Trump signed an executive order Thursday expanding the amount of federal land available for use by hunters and fishermen and removing years of anti-hunting regulations.

The White House noted that the order erases years of regulatory actions that targeted lead ammo and fishing tackle.

It also “directs the Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of War, and the Secretary of Commerce to unlock checkerboarded and landlocked parcels through voluntary access easements, land exchanges, and cooperative agreements that respect private property rights.”

Additionally, the executive order “directs the Secretary of the Interior to streamline regulations for authorizing seasonal migratory game bird hunting and to encourage States to promote and expand Sunday hunting on State and Federal lands.”

According to the White House:

Due to years of overregulation by other administrations, until President Trump’s actions, accessing hunting had never been more difficult. Hunting opportunities in the United States have declined due to Federal regulatory overreach, confusing and inconsistent policies, and heavy-handed restrictions. America’s hunting heritage must be reinvigorated, protected, and expanded to benefit Americans.

The Hill reported that Thursday’s action followed an “order in August that opened up more than 92 million acres of federal land across 32 states.”

Humane World for Animals, formerly the Humane Society of the United States, commented on Trump’s pro-hunting actions, saying, “The order raises serious concerns about how wildlife on public lands, which belong to all Americans, will be managed, including whether decisions will continue to prioritize science-based conservation and the health of wildlife and their habitats.”