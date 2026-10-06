Released October 6, 2026: The CZ Duty 9mm Pistol

Today, CZ Firearms released the CZ Duty 9mm pistol, which features a cold hammer-forged barrel, a fiberglass-reinforced polymer frame, a trigger with a clean, smooth break, and outstanding ergonomics.

The slide has deep, clean serrations that provide a solid purchase, even with wet or muddy hands, and the grip texture is a newer, advanced style for CZ pistols that locks the gun your hand.

The controls on the CZ Duty are ambidextrous and the slide has a nitride finish to provide corrosion resistance in harsh conditions. The pistol has a three-stage drop safety system to guard against accidental discharges. Additionally, the CZ Duty can be purchased with an external manual safety.

The CZ Duty is optics-ready. The one we reviewed was outfitted with a Vortex DEFENDER-ST red dot.

Accuracy with this pistol is insane. We took the CZ Duty to Scottsdale Gun Club on numerous occasions and repeatedly shot bullseyes out of paper targets at 15, 20, and 25 feet:

CZ DUTY Bullseye at 20 Feet (AWR Hawkins / Breitbart News)

On two of our range trips we passed the pistol around to others and the comments all revolved around the accuracy, trigger, and balance of the CZ Duty.

Breitbart News was one of a few media outlets invited to handle and the shoot the CZ Duty in August 2026, months before today’s release. We shot hundreds of rounds through the pistol at an outdoor range on humid afternoons in Louisiana without a single misfire or mechanical hiccup and began to realize then what we fully know now: The CZ Duty is a winner.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.