Homeowner Shoots Alleged Intruder After Finding Him in Living Room

A Del Rio, Texas, homeowner investigated a strange noise around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, discovered an alleged intruder in his living room and shot him.

FOX San Antonio reported that police received a call about “a residential burglary with shots fired” and officers were dispatched.

On arriving on scene they learned the alleged intruder, although wounded, had been able to make good an escape.

In a Facebook post, the Del Rio Police Department noted that the alleged miscreant was found and apprehended “following an investigation and search of the surrounding area.”

He was taken to San Antonio to have his gunshot wounds treated. The extent of the wounds was not reported.

The alleged intruder will face criminal charges.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.