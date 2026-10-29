Concealed Carriers Stop Alleged Knife Rampage in Dollar General

Two concealed carriers in a Polk County, Florida, Dollar General Store, pulled their firearms and held a knife-wielding woman for police, Sheriff Grady Judd said on Wednesday.

ClickForOrlando quoted Judd explaining that 36-year-old Natalia Gaviria allegedly pulled a knife, convincing a store manager to rush customers out of the store in an effort to try to keep them safe.

Judd said, “I didn’t stutter. She pulled out a knife, and she’s waving it around and threatening customers. One of the managers starts running customers out the back door because she is afraid that she’s gonna stab some of them.”

Two concealed carriers then drew their firearms and put a stop to the miscreant’s rampage.

Judd added, “That’s right. They both had concealed firearms. One had a permit, and in Florida, you don’t have to have a permit to have a concealed firearm. They pull their guns out and held her at gunpoint. Way to go Polk County!”

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FOX 13 noted that Gaviria is a Colombian who is in the U.S. illegally.

Judd commented on her illegal status, status, “To Natalia, when we’re finished sending you to prison, you’re on your way back to Colombia.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.