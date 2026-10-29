Authorities in Massachusetts released a previously convicted sex offender after he was arrested Monday and charged with raping a teenage girl inside a church in Milford.

Police in Milford arrested Raul Feliciano, 63, on October 26 and charged him for the 2024 sexual assault of a girl who was 13 at the time of the attack.

“The investigation began on Sept. 9, after the victim reported the incident to Milford detectives. Feliciano was arrested on Friday by the Worcester Police Department and is charged with rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14,” WCVM Boston reported.

The suspect has a past conviction of sexual assault. Court records show that Feliciano was convicted of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 in Gardner District Court in 2001.

Feliciano was released on $15,000 bail a few hours after being arrested, according to the Boston Globe.

Prosecutors say that two years ago Feliciano had asked the victim’s mother if the girl could help him do something in the basement of the Iglesia Cristiana Reino de Dios Church in Milford. The girl told police that while in the basement, Feliciano began touching her, and then she said he put his hands down her pants.

The girl added that she ran off when she heard the suspect unzip his pants.

That was not the only encounter the girl said she had with Feliciano.

A police report went on to say that “later, when she alone was in her family’s car parked outside the church, the victim stated that the suspect told her not to tell anyone.”

“It takes a lot to come forward and to tell your story when you’ve been brutalized,” Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said of the girl.

Feliciano has professed his innocence and insisted, “I don’t know why the girl is saying that. I was in church, and maybe she misunderstood.”

“I’m innocent. They’re just taking advantage of my record,” Feliciano exclaimed. “My criminal record.”

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