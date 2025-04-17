The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ruled against South Africa on a procedural dispute in the ongoing “genocide” case, granting a 6-month extension for Israel to file its responses after abuses by the South African team.

Israel’s i24 News reported Wednesday:

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague has agreed to postpone proceedings in the case brought by South Africa against Israel, following Israeli objections regarding procedural violations and a lack of transparency. As a result, Israel will now have until January 12, 2026, to respond to South Africa’s claims—pushing the deadline back by six months from the original July 2025 date. According to i24NEWS legal commentator Avishai Grinzaig, the court determined that South Africa’s attempt to present evidence without allowing Israel access to it was a serious breach of legal norms. The ICJ ruled that witness identities and evidence cannot be concealed from the defendant state, reinforcing the principle of due process.

South Africa has led an effort to isolate and demonize Israel in international forums — an effort that has had no benefit to Palestinians, and may have harmed them by encouraging terrorists to keep fighting, which in turn has forced Israel to continue responding to attacks.

President Donald Trump has criticized South Africa for bringing the ICJ case, one among many ways in which the Trump administration says that South Africa is harming U.S. foreign policy and national security interests.

South Africa, thus far, has refused to withdraw from the case. It has taken the official legal position that Israel does not have the right to respond to terror against civilians because it is, ostensibly, an “occupying” power.

The ICJ has ruled that Palestinians have the right to seek redress, but has not made a definitive ruling, and in the meantime has not ordered Israel to stop the war, but rather simply reminded it to uphold its obligations under international treaties and international law.

