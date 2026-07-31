Trump Warns Migrant Crisis Like Spain’s Coming to U.S. If Democrats Win

President Donald Trump warned that a massive flood of migrants such as is overwhelming Ceuta, Spain, from Morocco will happen in the United States if Democrats win the upcoming elections.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich shared that she spoke with Trump “this morning,” and that he also said that if Democrats get elected into office, Americans “will not live a very good life.”

“It’s terrible,” she reported Trump as saying. “Remember that picture. That’s going to be us in three years if the wrong side gets in.” Heinrich noted that Trump was “referring to Democrats winning elections.”

“If the Democrats get in, you will not live a very good life,” she said Trump told her.

Breitbart News’s Oliver JJ Lane reported that thousands of migrants have flooded into Ceuta, “a tiny slice of North Africa that is an exclave of Spanish territory otherwise surrounded by Morocco” after the Spanish Supreme Court issued a ruling which banned pushing back migrants coming by sea.

Lane reported on July 30:

The local government of Ceuta — a tiny slice of North Africa that is an exclave of Spanish territory otherwise surrounded by Morocco and the Mediterranean — has called on the national government in Madrid to declare a national emergency, deploy the army, and close the border as the city is overwhelmed by an enormous migrant wave. Certainly more than two thousand, with the full number unclear as the surge continues and local law enforcement finds itself unable to cope nor count, are reported to have swum around the small fenced breakwater that demarks the Moroccan and Spanish territorial line.

By July 31, Lane reported, that number is at least 49,000.

Breitbart News’s Christian K. Caruzo reported that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has responded to the images “coming from Ceuta,” stating that it shows “once again, that uncontrolled illegal immigration poses a concrete threat to the security of Europe’s border.”

During a cabinet meeting on Friday, Trump warned that the same “invasion” of thousands of migrants into Spain would happen in the United States “if the Republicans don’t get elected.”

“You know, I saw Spain yesterday, and I watched the catastrophe that took place. It looks like an invasion of a country, hundreds of thousands of people,” Trump said. “That same thing is going to happen to us if the Republicans don’t get elected, except worse. Much bigger, much easier to get into.”