George Soros: Xi Jinping Is the ‘Most Dangerous Enemy’ of the Free World

Left-wing billionaire George Soros once again warned that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is “the most dangerous enemy of open societies in the world” in an op-ed published Friday by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Xi Jinping, the ruler of China, suffers from several internal inconsistencies which greatly reduce the cohesion and effectiveness of his leadership,” Soros argued.

“There is a conflict between his beliefs and his actions and between his public declarations of wanting to make China a superpower and his behavior as a domestic ruler,” the Hungarian investor, 91, said. “These internal contradictions have revealed themselves in the context of the growing conflict between the U.S. and China.”

At the “heart” of the Washington-Beijing conflict is “the reality that the two nations represent systems of governance that are diametrically opposed,” Soros continued.

“The U.S. stands for a democratic, open society in which the role of the government is to protect the freedom of the individual. Mr. Xi believes Mao Zedong invented a superior form of organization, which he is carrying on: a totalitarian closed society in which the individual is subordinated to the one-party state,” he explained.

“Relations between China and the U.S. are rapidly deteriorating and may lead to war,” Soros concluded gravely.

Mao Zedong ruled China as Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from 1949 until his death in 1976, killing at least 45 million people with his policies during his tenure. Xi Jinping has served as CCP General Secretary since 2012 and assumed the title of President of the PRC in 2013.

Soros’s August 13 WSJ op-ed marked his third time describing Xi as a “threat” to the free world since early 2019. The billionaire described Xi as “the most dangerous opponent of those who believe in the concept of open society” in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2019. He reiterated this impression of Xi in an interview with the New York Times in October 2019.

“I consider Xi Jinping’s China the worst threat to an open society,” Soros stated. Elsewhere in the article, the businessman deemed the PRC “a mortal enemy” of the West, which he said too often gave China the “benefit of the doubt.”

“We should recognize it: It’s a different system. It’s totally opposed to ours, diametrically opposed to ours,” he said of China’s ruling Communist Party.

“I’m not anti-Chinese at all. I’m just anti-Xi Jinping,” Soros added.